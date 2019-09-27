DGS announces guidelines to encourage women seafarers

With a move to encourage women seafarers on-board ships, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has announced guidelines, including basic needs on-board to increase their representation. The guidelines cover the recruitment and placement of women seafarers, maternity leave and re-joining, basic needs on-board for women seafarers, on-board complaints and a system to tackle sexual harassment and deal with gender sensitisation.

"Improving the contribution of women leads to better social and economic outcomes, which is also true in the maritime community. Women must be provided with equal access to opportunities at all levels and within all sectors of the maritime industry," DG Shipping Amitabh Kumar said in a statement. He said this year's theme of World Maritime Day is 'Empowering Women in the Maritime Community'.

"The number of women seafarers joining the merchant navy in India is very less. While the global supply of seafarers available for service on ships trading internationally is estimated at 16.41 lakh, in which women seafarers represent two per cent. In India, the representation of women seafarers is one per cent," he said. The new guidelines are applicable to ship-owning and ship managing companies that operate ships over 500 gross registered tonnage (GRT), which are registered under the Merchant Shipping Act of 1958.

However, ships below 500 GRT can also adopt the guidelines..

