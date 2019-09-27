DICV declares non-production days at Chennai plant in Sep/Oct

Amid the slowdown in the automobile sector, Daimler India Commercial Vehicle, the subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler, on Friday announced that there will be non-production days at its plant near here in September and October. "..DICV will have three non-production days in September and three in October," the company spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and adjusting our production line depending on market demand," it said. Permanent employees have been granted additional vacation days.

The move follows the slowdown in the automobile sector that has forced many manufacturers and component suppliers to cut production and plan temporary plant closures. Daimler India currently has an over Rs 5,000 crore manufacturing facility at Oragadam near Chennai spread across 440 acres. The company produces buses and trucks under various brands to serve both domestic and overseas.

Recently, Hinduja Group heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland announced non-working days at its various manufacturing facilities following weak demand. Last month, city based TVS Group firm Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, automaker Maruti Suzuki Ltd, Hero MotoCorpo had announced suspension of production at their facilities in line with market demand..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)