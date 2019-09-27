HP CM urges horticulturists to go for latest varieties of apple

Apple growers of Himachal Pradesh should also go for latest varieties of the fruit so that they can compete with apples coming from other parts of the country and abroad, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday. Inaugurating the 'Himachal Apple Festival- 2019', organised jointly by the state tourism and horticulture departments at Gaiety Theatre here, Thakur said horticulturists are adopting the latest technologies, which is helping them get remunerative prices for their produce.

At the same time, growers should also go for latest varieties of apple so that they can compete with the apple coming from other parts of the country and abroad, he said. The state government would provide all possible help to the apple growers by providing quality inputs so that they can increase production, Thakur said.

Apple is the backbone of the agrarian economy of the state and also has immense potential for attracting tourists who want to get a glimpse of apple orchards, he added. Earlier, he went around the exhibition put up by the horticulturists highlighting different varieties of apple and flowers.

