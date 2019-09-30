International Development News
China Sept factory activity shrinks for 5th month - official PMI

Reuters Bengaluru
Updated: 30-09-2019 06:40 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

China's factory activity shrank for the fifth straight month in September, an official survey showed on Monday, pointing to persistent downward pressure on the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates a trade war with the United States. The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 49.8 in September, slightly higher than 49.5 in August, the survey from the statistics bureau showed. The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the PMI would remain flat at 49.5 from August.

COUNTRY : China
