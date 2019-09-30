International Development News
Gold futures slip Rs 258 per 10 gm on profit-booking

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 30-09-2019 12:13 IST
Gold futures traded lower by Rs 258 to Rs 37,888 per 10 gram on Monday due to profit-booking by participants on low demand. Gold for delivery in December was trading lower by Rs 258, or 0.68 percent, to Rs 37,888 per 10 gram in a business volume of 1,965 lots.

Analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly attributed to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market. Globally, the yellow metal prices declined 0.61 percent to USD 1,497.20 an ounce in New York.

