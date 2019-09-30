Refined soya oil futures slide on ample stocks

Refined soya oil prices dipped 0.07 percent to Rs 765 per 10 kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators trimmed their bets amid adequate supply in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for October delivery declined by 5 paise, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 765 per 10 kg with an open interest of 34,510 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

