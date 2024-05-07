Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Kerala: Father and Sons Perish in Car-Ambulance Crash

Tragedy struck in Kasaragod, Kerala, as a fatal collision between an ambulance and a car claimed the lives of three people. The victims were identified as P Sivakumar, his sons Sarath and Saurav, while three others in the ambulance sustained injuries.

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:24 IST
A 54-year-old man and his two sons died on Tuesday in a collision between an ambulance and their car in Kunchathur near Manjeshwaram in this northern Kerala district.

The deceased have been identified as P Sivakumar and his sons Sarath (23) and Saurav (15) from Thrissur district, according to the police.

The accident occurred around 11 am, resulting in the car being severely mangled. Rescuers had to break the car to extricate the victims.

In addition to the deaths, three persons in the ambulance - Usha and Sivadas, and its driver-, sustained injuries in the accident.

They have been transported to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment, police said.

The collision happened when Usha, who had been injured in a car accident in Chattanchal the previous day, was being shifted from a hospital in Kasaragod to a specialist facility in Mangaluru.

