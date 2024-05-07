Cambodia former PM urges Myanmar junta chief to grant him access to Suu Kyi
Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Tuesday he had asked Myanmar's junta leader to allow him to speak via video call to detained Novel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, a request he said would be given consideration.
Hun Sen on his Facebook page said he had made the request on Tuesday during a video call with Min Aung Hlaing, who led a 2021 coup against Suu Kyi's elected government.
Suu Kyi has been in detention ever since, jailed for a multitude of charges her allies say were politically motivated. Hun Sen also said Cambodia would send a special envoy to Myanmar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Venezuelan candidate Gonzalez touts return of exiles, releasing political prisoners
Venezuelan candidate Gonzalez touts return of exiles, freeing political prisoners
Tunisian opposition demands release of political prisoners ahead of presidential election
Tunisian Opposition Demands Release of Political Prisoners as Precondition for Presidential Election Participation
Cambodia's former PM urges Myanmar junta chief to allow video call with Suu Kyi