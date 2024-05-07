Left Menu

Cambodia former PM urges Myanmar junta chief to grant him access to Suu Kyi

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:22 IST
Cambodia former PM urges Myanmar junta chief to grant him access to Suu Kyi

Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Tuesday he had asked Myanmar's junta leader to allow him to speak via video call to detained Novel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, a request he said would be given consideration.

Hun Sen on his Facebook page said he had made the request on Tuesday during a video call with Min Aung Hlaing, who led a 2021 coup against Suu Kyi's elected government.

Suu Kyi has been in detention ever since, jailed for a multitude of charges her allies say were politically motivated. Hun Sen also said Cambodia would send a special envoy to Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024