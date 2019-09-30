International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rating agency S&P Global affirms China's 'A+/A-1' ratings, stable outlook

Reuters
Updated: 30-09-2019 14:20 IST
Rating agency S&P Global affirms China's 'A+/A-1' ratings, stable outlook

Rating firm S&P Global on Monday said it affirmed the 'A+/A-1' credit ratings on the People's Republic Of China, stating that the country will maintain above-average gross domestic product (GDP) growth and improved fiscal performance. The rating agency affirmed the stable outlook, saying that China will maintain above-average headline GDP growth and see improved fiscal performance over the next three to four years. https://bit.ly/2nNh2Hd

"The economy is also likely to face elevated uncertainties owing to U.S.-China tensions and ongoing efforts to restructure the economy and reduce financial risks," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019