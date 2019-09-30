Gadkari inaugurates Rs 1,058 cr Delhi-Meerut Expressway phase 3

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated the Delhi-Meerut Expressway phase-3, built at a cost of Rs 1,058 crore. The 82-kilometre long Delhi-Meerut Expressway connects Delhi with Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh.

A sum of Rs 8,346 crore is likely to be spent on the project. The third phase or package from Dasna in Ghaziabad to Hapur is over 22-km long, with a civil cost of Rs 1,058 crore.

This 6-lane section has 2+2 lane service roads on either sides, and a 4.68-km long 6-lane elevated corridor at Pilkhuwa. The project involves construction of a major bridge across upper Ganga canal, seven new minor bridges, a flyover at Hapur bypass, 11 vehicular underpasses, two pedestrian underpasses, two foot overbridges, six major junctions and 105 minor junctions.

The project will help in decongesting National Capital Region and bring significant reduction in pollution level, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. It will also lead to reduction in travel time by more than an hour. The 4.68-km long 6-lane elevated corridor at Pilkhuwa has been conferred gold medal for innovation in construction technology.

The Pilkhuwa Viaduct has also been awarded as outstanding concrete structure of western UP. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway project is being implemented in four packages – an 8.72 km long 6-lane expressway/ 8-lane NH 24 from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Ghazipur border, already completed in June 2018, a 19.28 km long 6-lane expressway/ 8-lane NH 24 from Ghazipur border to Dasna in UP which is 60 per cent done and 22.23 km long 6-lane NH 24 with 2+2 lane service roads on either sides from Dasna to Hapur in UP, which is being inaugurated.

Besides, the fourth package includes a 31.78 km long greenfield 6-lane expressway from Hapur to Meerut, work on which is 57 per cent is done, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)