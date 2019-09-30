Prince Narula's Health Supplement Chain Muscle & Strength Expands to Moradabad

NEW DELHI, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth icon, TV actor and winner of several reality shows in India including MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla and Big Boss, Prince Narula's health supplement retail start-up Muscle & Strength India has expanded to the city of Moradabad.

The new unit of the health supplement chain was opened at Deen Dayal Nagar, Phase 2, Sai Mandir Road, near Moradabad.

Mr. Bhupender, Dronacharya Awardee and President- National Powerlifters Federation, one of India's top bodybuilder and powerlifter Mr. Mukesh Gehlot and fitness guru Mr. Mayank Pawar were also present at the launch event.

"We are excited to launch Muscle & Strength store in Moradabad as there is dearth of good supplement retail outlets in this region. Now, fitness enthusiasts and body builders can get their supplements, which will be genuine with large range and economically priced in their city itself," said Mr. Neeraj Yadav, Moradabad Franchise Owner.

Muscle & Strength India is also looking to expand aggressively and plans to open retail outlets through franchisee route in the next 12 months with an investment of Rs. 20 crore. The investment would be funded by internal accruals including investments by franchisee owners.

According to industry data, Indian dietary supplement market is expected to grow more than 15% (CAGR) in by 2022. The health supplements and nutraceuticals market in India is currently pegged at over $4 billion.

"Moradabad is an important city for us as it has very large population who are serious about health, fitness and bodybuilding. We will provide best, latest and genuine health care supplements to our customers to reach their fitness goals," said Muscle & Strength India Founder Mr. Praveen Chirania.

Mr. Chirania added that supplements such as protein powders, BCAAs, multivitamins, fat-burners and pre-workout formulations were most popular amongst both male and female consumers.

The company has the widest range of fitness supplements and sports nutrition products in India, with over 1000 products from 42+ brands. It also plans to enter into Manufacturing of its white label product across various supplement categories which will widen its portfolio.

Customers can contact Mr. Neeraj Yadav at the outlet at +91-7017072263 for any queries.

About Muscle & Strength

Muscle & Strength India is a leading retailer of fitness supplements and nutritional products, based in Delhi. The brand offers high-quality fitness supplement and nutritional products manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof. Muscle & Strength India was started with an aim to provide a consistent supply of high quality and genuine nutritional and supplement products at an economical price point to Indian fitness enthusiasts.

Muscle & Strength India provide international-grade fitness products according to the dynamic requirements of modern Indians and is committed to offer everything that meets diverse fitness needs of an individual. PWR

