South Africa's Transnet says irregular expenditure up to 49 billion rand

South Africa's Transnet says irregular expenditure up to 49 billion rand

South African state logistics firm Transnet said on Monday irregular expenditure in 2019 increased six-fold to around 49 billion rand from 8 billion rand in the previous year, mainly due to training replacement contracts.

A number of Transnet's top executives, including its chief executive and chief financial officer, have been suspended or fired in the wake of an official corruption inquiry into a 54 billion rand contract to buy 1,064 locomotives.

