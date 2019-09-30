Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) Following are today's

Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal

Cauliflower 800-2500, Brinjal 500-2500, Tomato300-3200, Bitter Gourd 1000-2600, Bottle Gourd 400-1800, AshGourd 1300-1500, Green Chilly 911-3100, Banana Green1600-4500, Beans 769-5000, Green Ginger 1100-9100, Carrot500-3600, Cabbage 200-5550, Ladies Finger 900-2200,Snakegourd 800-2000, Beetroot 800-2800, Cucumbar 400-3000,Ridgeguard 1000-2600, Raddish 200-2500, Capsicum 1000-3000,Drumstick 1200-4800, Sweet Pumpkin 291-2631, Knool Khol800-2400, Lime 1000-10000.

