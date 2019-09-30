Tunisia's budget will rise in 2020 to $16.4 billion - finance minister

Tunisia's state budget will rise from 40 billion dinars in 2019 to 47 billion dinars in 2020 ($16.4 billion), TAP state news agency quoted Finance Minister Ridha Chalgoum saying on Monday.

The deficit in 2020 is targeted at 3% of gross domestic product (GDP), compared to the 3.9%-of-GDP deficit that Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has said is expected this year.

Also Read: Tunisia confirms Saied and Karoui to contest presidential runoff vote

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)