International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Tunisia's budget will rise in 2020 to $16.4 billion - finance minister

Reuters Tunis
Updated: 30-09-2019 19:32 IST
Tunisia's budget will rise in 2020 to $16.4 billion - finance minister

Tunisia's state budget will rise from 40 billion dinars in 2019 to 47 billion dinars in 2020 ($16.4 billion), TAP state news agency quoted Finance Minister Ridha Chalgoum saying on Monday.

The deficit in 2020 is targeted at 3% of gross domestic product (GDP), compared to the 3.9%-of-GDP deficit that Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has said is expected this year.

Also Read: Tunisia confirms Saied and Karoui to contest presidential runoff vote

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Tunisia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019