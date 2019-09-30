Airtel deploys 100 hops of Huawei's 5G technology

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has deployed 100 hops of 5G technology transmission equipment of Chinese technology major Huawei in last six months. Huawei has claimed that the transmission equipment meant for backhaul network that could transmit data on up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) speed with 28 megahertz of radiowaves to connect one mobile tower with another.

Hops are pair of microwave antenna installed on different towers, which can upgrade data transmission speed to up to 2 Gbps. "Bharti India and Huawei jointly started innovation for enhanced MIMO solution of 5G microwave. Bharti India then deployed more than 100 hops of enhanced MIMO microwave link based on the latest MIMO technology developed by Huawei, which will deliver 1 Gbps capacity over single 28 Mhz spectrum, improving the backhaul capacity by four times," Huawei said in a statement.

Multiple-input, Multiple-output or MIMO is considered to be a key enabler and a foundational component of 5G. A MIMO network can multiply the capacity of a wireless connection without requiring more spectrum. Huawei has applied for 5G trials in India, however, the government has been indecisive on the same due to controversy raised by the US and some of the groups in India over the Chinese telecom gear maker.

Huawei said that by adding carrier aggregation technology in the hops, which is pair of microwave antenna installed on different towers, can upgrade data transmission speed to up to 2 Gbps and save power consumption by 20 per cent, reduce tower rental fee by 50 per cent while achieving transmission distance of up to 13 kilometer. "After half year's observation, enhanced MIMO link are working stably with commercial traffic in Bharti's live network," Huawei said.

