Meet the Dean - Inviting the PG Aspirants to Know More on 'What's Next After MBBS'

Texila American University opens its doors to PG medical aspirants who are looking to specialize in their area of interest. An incredible opportunity for MBBS graduates to meet the expert, Dr. Ranjan Venkatesan MD, FRCOG, MFFP, MBA addressing different options for pursuing post-graduation in the field of medicine.

Introducing the Dean

Dr. Ranjan Venkatesan has over 25 years of undergrad and over 15 years of post-grad teaching experience in medicine. He has played a key role in the design and implementation of various post-graduate training courses and workshops across several medical institutions in India. He has completed his MBBS and Doctor of Medicine (MD) in Obstetrics & Gynecology from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FRCOG), London. As a Dean of PG Medical Education of Texila American University since 2014, Dr. Ranjan has been highly instrumental in creating and developing the university's wide array of post-graduate medicine programs, which are in high demand in India.

Who can attend?

This session is open to Doctors (MBBS holders with permanent MCI registration) having a minimum of 1 year of clinical experience and interested in pursuing a post-graduation in medicine. This is a great opportunity for the PG medical aspirants who might have tried to get an MD, MS or DNB seat in India, but were not able to get through due to various reasons like - higher competition for Govt. seats, huge cost of enrolling in private medical institutions, missed opportunity in getting their desired specialization etc.

Takeaways from this Meet-Up

PG medical aspirants will get detailed guidance about different PG options that are best suited to the individual's area of interest and career goals. Attendees will have an opportunity to know more about the value and recognition of various PG programs nationally and globally. This session will also shed light on some of the less explored PG options (MCI recognized) which will be a pathway for the Doctors to practice in most of the countries around the world. There are few PG medicine programs that can be considered equivalent to an Indian PG degree (MD or MS), but have a higher degree of recognition and global acceptance.

