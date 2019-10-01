Jaipur Art Summit Launches its Maiden Mumbai Edition 2019

With the noble intent of curating artworks representing 'Cross-Border Art Connect' not only in terms of geographical locations but also valuable perspectives, Jaipur Art Summit brings to you an exclusive preview of 150 artists showcasing 150 art pieces. Also, there will be paintings made by families of Indian Army on sale.

Scheduled from 1-6th October 2019, the summit envisages stimulating a cultural exchange, within the art diaspora to form the basis for inspiring new art production and forge important links between India and the rest of the world. In addition to this, Informal Talk & Art Tours, Visual Studio Art Connect, Mumbai Live Art, Demonstration, Author Interactions during New Art Book Launch and Art films produced by eminent artists etc. shall also be a part. Talented artists like Anish Nandy, Bhumika Singh, Gitanjali Kashyap, Neeraja Divate, Nema Ram and many more will be part of the showcase. Maharajkumari Vidita Singh Bharwani and Artist Rajiv Popely are also displaying their celebrated art.

H.H. Maharaja Jai Sinh Sisodia, Maharajkumari Vidita Singh Barwani, Col. Lalit Rai, Ms. Nisha Jamvwal, Ms. Iram Habib, Ms. Giorgia Andriani and Mr. Shailendra Bhatt will inaugurate the edition on 01st October 2019.

These last six years of the summit has successfully created exceptional platforms where people were able to have direct exposure to the depth and range of art forms i.e. rare, traditional, folk, tribal and contemporary art forms, currently existing within India and globally. And visitors witnessed a variety of mediums that created a lively cultural ambience through visual arts apart from discussions for individuals and in groups to experience creation and creativity in ways galore.

Shailendra Bhatt, Founder Director, Jaipur Art Summit says, "The Mumbai Edition of Jaipur Art Summit shall be a celebration of art for every art enthusiast to understand the cross border art connect of these last six years of the summit. Started back in the year 2013, the summit has grown ever since. With the Mumbai Edition, we look forward to stepping out of our boundaries and touching newer territories in an endeavour to broaden our horizon and connect with newer audiences."

"In its 7th edition, Jaipur Art Summit brings the Mumbai Edition 2019, embarking on it's Cross Border Art Connect' series with yet another metro city. In an endeavour to make JAS presence beyond the borders of its pink City, this multidimensional Summit aims to amalgamate creative synergies of artists to present, interact and experience creativity beyond boundaries. Apart from presenting the artwork of 150 national and international artists, a mix of new talent along with masters as well as veterans, this year, the summit will also witness a special segment that we have launched with Mumbai Edition 2019. The Virtual Studio Art Connect- an initiative focusing on bringing the spotlight to an artist's thoughts, ideas, beliefs, and work practices. Apart from these, we have put together activities like live demonstrations and some insightful interactive sessions for everyone," says curator Ms Kiran Chopra.

Adds Mr. Aakif Habib, Director Jaipur Art Summit and Founder Atelier Habib, "Jaipur has always promoted its Art and Artisans and with this initiative, we have been striving to give artists across the globe a favourable platform. This program is unique as well as multi-dimensional and includes an Invitational Exhibition of artworks of selective emerging and recognized artists from around the nation as well as art collectors, art promoters and the art community. With the Mumbai Edition, we want to spread the word and make this an annual event."

The schedule of the program includes-

Jaipur Art Summit | Mumbai Edition Schedule

1st October

4 PM - 7 PM

Opening Ceremony. Preview of 'Mumbai Edition 2019' exhibition at Bombay Art Society. By Invitation only. 5 PM - Open to All

2nd October

1 PM - 6 PM

Live Performance Mapping the Mind - Interaction with Artist Krishna Mahawar Live Demonstration of Fire Art - Interaction with Artist Ajit Kumar

3rd October

2 PM - 4 PM

Live Poetry & Art Creation - Interaction with Artist Chaula Doshi & Artist Manish Kumawat

Book Release - Interaction with Author Herman Sukhathankar, Book - The Last Nomad

4th October

2 PM - 6 PM

Special Exhibition of Paintings by Indian Army personnel - Interaction with Army Artists Family and Auction of their artwork

5th October

1 PM - 4 PM

Artist Talk & Discussion - Traditional Artforms as work of Art in the wake of Modern & Contemporary Art Live Demonstration of Urdu & Arabic Calligraphy - Interaction with Artist Mehmood Shaikh

6th October

1 PM - 4 PM

Artist Talk & Discussion - Outreach for Artists; Managing their Public & Media Relations

Poster Release of Next 8th Edition at Jaipur & Closing Ceremony

