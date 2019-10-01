Praxis Media announces winners of its National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 in New Delhi

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India):The National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 were held at The Park Hotel, New Delhi amidst the elites of the healthcare sector on Sunday. The National Healthcare Excellence Awards are organized, each year, by India's leading media and marketing group, Praxis Media to celebrate and recognize those Achievers, Innovators, and Leaders of the healthcare sector for their commitment to excellence, best practices and innovative strategies for the continuing development of the healthcare sector.

With this year's theme being "AIM. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE", the National Healthcare Excellence Awards were presented to around 55 winners at five different levels. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners was achieved by Praxis Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included qualification and professional experience, infrastructure and facilities, market presence and competition, growth and profitability, quality and operational excellence, financial and business acumen, innovation and novelty in services, ingenuity and imagination, sustainability and environmental awareness, job and impact potential, client/customer and industry feedback, use of technology and trends, efforts for risk and setback mitigation, previous awards and achievements etc.

The event was graced by an elite panel of guests and dignitaries that included names like Chetan Chauhan - Cabinet Minister, Government of UP and Former Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team, Chetan Sharma - Former Cricketer, Indian Cricket Team, and Brigadier Dr Anil Kohli - Former President, Dental Council of India. National Healthcare Excellence Awards, an initiative of Praxis Media, in association with Healthcare Leaders - India's leading online healthcare resource were instituted to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by individuals and organizations in maintaining excellent healthcare services with commendable commitment, exemplary approach and innovative vision which is an inspiration in itself.

The initiative was well supported by healthcare executive - media partner, Medgate Today - magazine partner, The Pharma Times - associate partner and healthcare leaders - brand partner, who echoed the same objective of healthcare excellence. A comprehensive list of winners of the National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019:

* Deardent Dental Care - Best Upcoming Dental Clinic in Kochi, * Dr Prateek Aggarwal - Best Dental Surgeon in Ghaziabad,

* Dr Kunaal Agrawal - Best Consultant Orthodontist in Bhopal, * Dr Rohit Nair - Best Consultant Dentist in Bengaluru,

* Dr Rakshit Vijay Sinai Khandeparker - Service Excellence Award for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in * Goa,

* Oralcare.co.in - Best Upcoming Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Maharashtra, * Dr Navneet Dinodia - Best Ayurveda Specialist in Haryana,

* Dr Shyam Sunder Soni - Best Joint Replacement Surgeon in Jaipur, * MOM IVF and Research Centre - Best Fertility and IVF Centre in Hyderabad,

* Mrs Aarti Sinha - Best Alternative Healer in Central India, * Dr Amit Vaid - Best Aesthetic Cosmetologist in Jammu and Kashmir,

* Dr Siddharth Verma - Best Upcoming Neurosurgeon in Rajasthan, * Sarji Hospital - Best Maternity and Child Care Hospital in Karnataka,

* Matrika Fertility Center - Best Emerging IVF Centre in Telangana, * Dr Vyom Bhargava - Best Consultant Neurosurgeon in Punjab,

* Noble Vitiligo Clinic - Best Skin Clinic in Bengaluru, * Dr Sanjay Aggarwal - Best Laparoscopic Surgeon in Haryana,

* Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital, Kaithal - Best Super Speciality Hospital in Haryana, * Dr Sanjiv Goyal - Best Consultant Paediatrician in Punjab,

* Dr Dhananjay Singh - Best Wellness and Spiritual Coach in Uttarakhand, * Sparkle Dental Hub - Best Multi- Speciality Dental Clinic in Asansol,

* Dr Hitesh Dilliwal - Best Dental Surgeon in Ujjain, * Dr Abdul Rahim Khan - Best Orthodontist in Karnataka,

* Conceive IVF - Best Upcoming Fertility Centre in India, * Dr Jatin Mittal - Best Homeo-Aesthetic Consultant in Delhi,

* Meera Dental Clinic - Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Bharatpur, * Arch Dental - Best Upcoming Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Himachal Pradesh,

* Sanortho Physio Rehab Clinic - Best Physiotherapy Clinic in Delhi, * Dr Ankita Bhargava - Best Consultant Nutritionist in Bengaluru,

* Divine Dental Solutions - Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Greater Noida, * Elite Ayurveda Services - Best Ayurveda Clinic for Psoriasis in Karnataka,

* Dr Sanjay Vyas - Best Ayurveda Specialist in Rajasthan, * Dr Deepak Garg - Best Consultant Urologist in Uttarakhand,

* Neurotherapy Healthcare Centre - Best Neurotherapy Centre in Delhi, * Dr Jitendra Saini - Most Promising Homeopathic Physician in Rajasthan,

* Dr Tara Arya - Best Consultant Gynaecologist in Nainital, * Dr Ashish Jain - Best Knee Replacement Surgeon in Delhi,

* Dr Manjeet Rathi Jakhar - Best Dental Surgeon in Delhi, * Dr Joyner Crystaline Mesquita (PT) - Best Consultant Physiotherapist in Goa,

* Dr Sanjay Kumar Saxena - Best Consultant Neurologist in North India, * Dr Sabadra's Advanced Dentistry Centre - Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Western India,

* Welltopia - Best Healthcare OPD Chain in Uttar Pradesh, * Sneh Hospital and IVF Centre - Best Fertility and IVF Hospital in Gujarat,

* Dr Palak U Shah - Best Upcoming Consultant Physiotherapist in Gujarat, * Dr Milan Agrawal - Best Consultant Cosmetologist in Gujarat,

* Anvi Ayurved Treatment Centre and Training Institute - Best Ayurveda Treatment Centre in Western India, * Dr Vishwannath Hiremath - Best Consultant Dentist in South India,

* Dr Ravi Pratap - Best Endodontist in Delhi and NCR, * Walter Bushnell - Best Pharmaceutical Brand of the Year,

* Dr Kumar Pallav (PT) - Best Upcoming Physiotherapist in Jharkhand, * Morbros India Private Limited - Most Admired Brand in OT Tables and Lights,

* Meddo - Most Innovative Healthcare Delivery Company of the Year, * Medgate Today - India's Top Health and Medical Magazine.

Apart from this, in order to promote imagination, storytelling, creativity, and awareness in children, Praxis Media in association with healthcare leaders organized 'Body Fit hai to Mind Hit hai' poster design contest. Out of all the submissions received, Ritisha Sinha, from Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh was declared the winner of the contest. "Each winner has exemplified excellence and typifies the very best of healthcare practices and ethics. The National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 are a small token of appreciation from Praxis Media to all these inspirational individuals and organization. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat", said Swagatika Patel Singh, the Founder-Director of the company.

