Gold futures slip to Rs 36,875 per 10 gm

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 01-10-2019 12:59 IST
Gold futures traded lower by Rs 38 at Rs 36,875 per 10 gram on Tuesday on profit-booking by participants in tandem with a fall in prices of the precious metal overseas. Gold for October delivery fell by Rs 38, or 0.1 percent, to Rs 36,875 per 10 gram in 422 lots.

The precious metal for December delivery traded lower by Rs 26, or 0.07 percent, at Rs 37,297 per 10 gram in a business volume of 3,036 lots. Analysts said the fall in gold prices was mostly due to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market.

Globally, the yellow metal prices saw a dip of 0.26 percent at USD 1,469 an ounce in New York.

COUNTRY : India
