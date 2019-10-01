Kulin Patel joins K A Pandit Consultants & Actuaries

K A Pandit Consultants and Actuaries on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kulin Patel as its new chief executive and partner. Patel has an experience of over 23 years and joins the 77-year-old firm from Willis Towers Watson, where he held senior positions, the firm's principal Jayesh Pandit said.

Patel's experience will help the firm embark on a new phase of evolution and set the path for future generations, Pandit said in a statement. Patel said he can channel the varied experience from his career to help lead the firm's next phase and added that there are opportunities for an Indian actuarial firm to expand..

