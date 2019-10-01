Godrej Interio Urges India to Make Space for Life Through its New TVC Campaign

The TVC, conceptualised by Contract Advertising, urges people to make space for life, memories, passions, and relations; reminds the vital role played by their furniture in bringing a home alive

NEW DELHI, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Interio, India's leading furniture and interior solutions brand in both home and institutional segments, recently unveiled a TVC as part of its new campaign - Make Space for Life. The TVC, conceptualised by Contract Advertising, urges people to make space for life, memories, passions, and relations and reminds the vital role played by their furniture in bringing a home alive.

The aesthetically shot TVC reflects how design innovations from Godrej Interio have been a catalyst in transforming lives. For instance, the kitchen is not just a cooking space but has evolved into an intimate space. Similarly, the living room now doubles up as a family space on the weekdays and a socialising space on weekends; while a bedroom is no more only a place to rest but also handles the pressures of professional world-and even turns into a nursery for the toddlers at home.

Commenting on the campaign, Anil S Mathur, COO, Godrej Interio said, "Millennials and the Gen Z today are losing out significantly on creating strong family ties or spending quality time with friends due to pressures of demanding professional lives. The new TVC campaign reminds us in spite of the rigmaroles of varying pressures of life we should make space for passion, family and friends at our home. The TVC takes us through the lives of an Indian family highlighting the myriad roles played by home furniture through the day to create warm, beautiful moments among people."

Ayan Chakraborty, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Contract Advertising said, "The key task was to redefine Godrej Interio from being just a furniture brand to a designer of spaces. We seldom reflect on the role of furniture in our life. They are witness to a lot of emotional moments in the family. This campaign is a testimony to those moments."

Rahul Ghosh, Executive Creative Director, Contract Advertising said, "It's an exciting time in the home décor category where the conversation is rapidly evolving from functional needs to emotional connections. And Godrej Interio, as a brand, is at that unique cusp of time where it starts a new conversation that is rooted in its core strengths, design and legacy. 'Make space for life' is a brand intention that blurs the line between product benefits and emotional payoffs. This repositioning campaign comes alive in slice-of-life stories that speak the Godrej Interio language emotional, rooted, progressive and yet timeless."

Credits:

Client: Godrej Interio

Creative agency: Contract Advertising

Agency Team: Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Rohit Srivastava, Ayan Chakraborty, Rahul Ghosh, Rajesh Mehta, Monami Karmakar, Rohit Chatterjee, Pooja Ghatak, Pranali Mazmudar, Anwesha Praharaj, Sameer Bhave, Ranjit Mhatre

Production house: Small Fry Productions

Director: Parikshit Vaidya

About Godrej Interio:

Godrej Interio (GI) is India's premium furniture brand in both home and institutional segments with a strong commitment to sustainability and centres of excellence in design, manufacturing and retail. Led by the largest in-house design team in the country in the furniture category and awarded with 14 India Design Mark Awards till date, GI aims to transform spaces with its thoughtfully designed furniture to create brighter homes and offices with products that have the highest design quotient in aesthetics, functionality and technology. With consistent pursuit of excellence and a special focus on health and ergonomics, GI's product portfolio comprises a massive range in the office, home and other specialized applications, viz:

B2B - Office Modular Furniture, Turnkey Projects, Marine Accommodation Solutions, Healthcare Furniture and Lab Furniture

B2C - Home Furniture & Storage, Mattress and Kitchens

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004137/Godrej_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)