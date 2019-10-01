14-year-old Student, Radha Mehta, Launches Social Network for UN Sustainable Development Goals Impact

MUMBAI and SAN JOSE, California, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radha Mehta, a 14-year-old student at The Harker School in San Jose, CA, has launched a new social network (https:dg.edcast.com) that includes many noteworthy features of leading social networks, such as Facebook and Instagram, but focused on addressing social impact problems including climate change, hunger, poverty, gender equality and many more.

Mehta has been inspired by the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals -- and by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate-change activist from Sweden.

"I've travelled around the world and have witnessed many of these very critical problems first hand," says Radha Mehta. "We need a global community that collaborates on addressing these with a social network that is advertising & gossip free. I took the existing knowledge-sharing platform, EdCast's Knowledge Cloud, and configured it with 17 channels along with programming for connecting the best sources for learning and connecting to global experts in a peer-2-peer network."

Mehta adds, "With this network, now anybody can share their insights and actual projects that can help accelerate the implementation of these goals in their own city or country."

The 74th United Nations General Assembly is reviewing the progress of the 17 SDGs in New York across 193 countries who have committed to implement.

"The progress on SDG's has been slow. We need online education and collaboration across communities worldwide who are engaged in SDG activism and implementation. I am excited about the exchange of knowledge, learning and project sharing that Radha's social network offers for SDGs to connect and engage people globally in this critical initiative," said Ward Mailliard, board member, teacher & administrator of Mount Madonna School in Watsonville, CA

The launch video for the platform is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2w736emvu1k&t=1s

For more information, please visit http:dg.edcast.com and join the movement and start sharing your projects and insights in specific channels dedicated to each of the 17 goals. EdCast AI-powered Knowledge Cloud is an award winning platform founded by former Presidential Innovation Fellow of White House, Karl Mehta.

