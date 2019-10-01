Hyundai Motor India total sales dip 8 pc in September

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday reported a 8.1 per cent decline in total sales at 57,705 units in September. The company had sold 62,757 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 14.8 per cent to 40,705 units as against 47,781 units in September 2018, the company added. Exports, however, grew 13.5 per cent to 17,000 units last month as compared to 14,976 units in the year-ago period, HMIL said.

