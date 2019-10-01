Banks' customer outreach programme in 14 WB districts

The customer outreach initiative by the state-owned banks and several private sector financial entities will cover 14 districts of West Bengal, a UBI official said here on Tuesday. The country-wide customer outreach initiative has been taken up for providing loans to retail customers and MSMEs to meet festival time needs.

The first phase of the programme will be held between October 3 to October 7. "We are hosting the outreach programme in nine districts while other banks will organise it in the remaining five districts," United Bank of India MD and CEO A K Pradhan said.

The second phase of the initiative will be held between October 21 and October 25. UBI officials said they do not think that UBI's amalgamation with the Punjab National Bank will not create any hurdle or confusion among the customers.

The Union finance minister recently announced amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with the PNB..

