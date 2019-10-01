'Cos favour flexibility to sync with employee expectations'

With the correlation between flexibility and productivity validated by human resourse professionals, around 51 per cent employers feel as long as work is being done, the employees work location becomes irrelevant, according to a report. "There is a rising awareness about remote working and employers are trying to adopt well crafted flexible arrangements. Such an arrangement ensures that workers not only meet deadlines but also take ownership of their projects," Noble House Consulting Pte co-founder Sumer Datta said quoting the Gig Readiness Survey of 'Corporate India'.

The survey on the evolving gig workforce was done among 150 business leaders and 300 human resourse professionals. About 51 per cent employers agreed that as long as work is being done, it is irrelevant whether it is in office or at home, Datta added.

"In the last two years, more than 53 per cent of employers have absorbed 5-20 per cent of gig workers into their organisation. This indicates that employers are finding value in working with gig workers and keen on adding them to their talent pool," he opined. The gig economy is thus changing three major dimensions of the nature of work - the work itself, who does it and where it will be done, he said.

According to the survey, about 30 per cent of employers depend on third-party agencies and consultancies for hiring gig workers. About 25 per cent use online gig platforms, which have mushroomed especially with the rise of the gig economy.

The maximum demand (about 15 per cent) is in the marketing and product and operations verticals due to the rise of digital marketing and less interdependency with other departments. This is followed by the IT/Tech department and HR at about 10 per cent.

The survey also found that employers want to be inclusive and extend certain benefits to the gig workers. Some of these include upskilling, coaching and access to training materials, it said adding that employers believe that partial medical coverage must also be offered to the gig employees..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)