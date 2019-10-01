IndiGo starts direct flight between Guwahati and Silchar

IndiGo on Tuesday started daily non-stop flight between Guwahati and Silchar. The flight would further consolidate IndiGo's position in the northeast, thereby enhancing mobility, trade and tourism in the region, the airline said in a release.

One-way fares for the flight start from Rs 1,999. The new route is in line with the company's strategy to provide point-to-point connectivity within India, IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said.

With a fleet of more than 200 planes, the airline offers over 1,400 daily flights and connects 60 domestic destinations and 22 international destinations. * * * *

* Manoj Raghavan to take over as Tata Elxsi CEO and MD from Oct 2

Tata Group company Tata Elxsi on Tuesday said Manoj Raghavan will assume the role of CEO and Managing Director of the company with effect from October 2. He succeeds Madhukar Dev, who retires from the role on October 1, a regulatory filing said.

Raghavan, 47, has over 22 years of experience and had joined Tata Elxsi in 1997. An IIT-Madras graduate, Raghavan holds an MBA degree from The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi and also studied at Harvard Business School.

