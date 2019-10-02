Announcing New Future of Mobile Attribution Institute to be Led by Kochava Under MMA; Kochava CEO Named to MMA Global Board of Directors

Kochava Inc. the industry leader providing real-time data solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced the appointment of CEO, Charles Manning, to the Global Board of Directors of the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), the leading global trade association for the mobile marketing industry. Kochava will bring leadership and value to MMA members as head of the new Future of Mobile Attribution Institute, with particular guidance on combating fraud. Manning will serve a two-year term on the board.

"The MMA is positioned to drive and shape the future of marketing," said Greg Stuart, CEO, MMA. "With all data pointing to the continued explosive consumer usage of mobile devices and tablets, mobile is without question an incredibly powerful marketing communications channel for marketers. The addition of a seasoned measurement and data expert like Charles to the board helps us continue to provide the latest insights about technical solutions to mobile attribution and fraud for our 800 members worldwide. Specifically, Kochava's unique strength in combating mobile ad fraud, for example, is the type of expertise we want to share with our members and the industry."

"Joining the MMA was important to us because of their influence in the industry, driving marketers forward with a clear dedication to best practices, education, and data responsibility," said Manning. "We've had a positive working relationship thus far and are pleased to be invited to join the board and also to become a member company. Kochava is dedicated to helping marketers get to the truth in their data so they can most effectively connect to their customers. The MMA and our philosophies are aligned, and we are excited to provide leadership to their members, especially in the area of fraud education and protection."

Kochava will be present at even more MMA events than in the past, and looks forward to deepening relationships with the CMO's and other member companies who continue to learn and grow through this group.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc . is a provider of secure, real-time data solutions. We help customers establish identity, define and activate audiences, and measure and optimize all aspects of their marketing. Kochava provides enterprise brands with a consolidated Unified Audience Platform including data management and onboarding, cross-device configurable attribution, analytics, engagement, industry-leading fraud protection, and data enrichment. With a culture of customer-driven service and innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the MMA:

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally and 14 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, tech providers and sellers working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Anchoring the MMA's mission are four core pillars; to cultivate inspiration by driving innovation for the Chief Marketing Officer; to build the mobile marketing capabilities for marketing organizations through fostering know-how and confidence; to champion the effectiveness and impact of mobile through research providing tangible ROI measurement; and to advocate for mobile marketers.

