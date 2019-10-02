UK to fly back another 7,100 people on Wed after Thomas Cook collapse

UK's Civil Aviation Authority said 44 flights are scheduled to fly on Wednesday to bring back 7,100 people back to the country, following the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook.

The regulator said it had 30,000 more passengers to bring back to Britain, entering the 9th day of its two-week long peacetime repatriation operation.

