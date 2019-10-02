International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 02-10-2019 15:02 IST
Bank of Baroda signs MoU with Indian Army for customised services

Image Credit: Twitter (@bankofbaroda)

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army under which the bank would offer customized services along with a host of facilities to account holders. The MoU includes handsome free personal accident insurance cover, free air accident insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and an overdraft facility up to three times of monthly net salary, the public sector bank said in a statement.

The features are also applicable for pensioners of the Indian Army up to the age of 70 years, it said. The second-largest public sector bank with more than 9,500 branches will provide customized banking experience for serving and retired personnel of the Indian Army, it added.

The agreement was signed by Lt Gen Harsha Gupta of the Indian Army and BoB Executive Director Vikramditya Singh Khichi, it said.

COUNTRY : India
