Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 02-10-2019 19:19 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street hits fresh one-month low at open on growth worries

Image Credit: pixbay.com

Wall Street's main indexes hit fresh one-month lows at the open on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, as a contraction in domestic factory activity pointed to impact from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147.18 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 26,425.86.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.47 points, or 0.53%, at 2,924.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.55 points, or 0.73%, to 7,851.13 at the opening bell.

