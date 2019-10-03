Vehicle sales of rentals and EVs help to push record month of Sept

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that sales of rentals and EVs helped to push it to a record month of September coming in at 4.2% higher than September last year. There were 500 sales of pure electric vehicles during the month and a further 105 sales of plugin hybrid vehicles.

He says overall year-to-date sales were down by 4.0% percent in the first nine months of 2018, a reduction of just over 4,800 fewer vehicles sold in 2019 to date.

"The month of September continues the up and down pattern in the 2019 market. In addition to strong sales of EVs, some distributors had a good month with Holden rocketing up the sales charts and Toyota enjoying a massive September mainly off the back of rental sales."

Key points

• Overall September 2019 registrations of 14,525 vehicles were up 4.4% (615 units) in the same month in 2018.

• For the first time ever, registrations of a pure electric vehicle broke into the top three passenger/SUV models registered with 359 Tesla Model 3's sold in the month.

• Year to date 1,406 new pure electric vehicles have been registered compared to 768 units for the whole of 2018.

• The market overall to the end of September is down 4.0% (5,803 units) in the first nine months of 2018.

• Registration of 10,322 passengers and SUVs for September 2019 were up 9.4% (890 units) on 2018 volumes, while commercial vehicle registrations of 4,203 were down 6.1% (275 units) compared to September 2018.

• The top two models for the month of September were the Toyota Corolla (1011 units), followed by the Ford Ranger (814 units) and the Toyota Hilux in third place (603 units).

Market leaders in September

Toyota remains the overall market leader with a 21% market share (3007 units), followed by Holden with 9% (1,333 units) with Ford slipping to the third spot with a 9% market share (1,291 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales

Toyota was the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 22% market share (2,226 units) followed by Holden with 8% (877 units) and then Hyundai with 7% market share (721 units).

The top-selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Toyota Corolla (1011 units of which 736 were rentals) followed by the Toyota Yaris (432 units) and the Tesla Model 3 (359 units).

Commercial vehicle sales

Ford regained the market leader with a 21% market share (892 units) followed by Toyota with 19% (781 units) and Holden third with 11% market share (456 units).

The Ford Ranger retained the top spot as the bestselling commercial model with a 19% share (814 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with a 14% share (603 units) with Holden Colorado in third with 11% market share (449 units).

Smaller vehicles dominated the market in September

The top three segments for the month of September were SUV medium vehicles with an 18% share followed by SUV Compact with 14% market share and the small passenger vehicle segment in third with 12% market share. It is the first month in several years that sales of the Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 segment have not been in one of the top three selling segments.

Top Rental Models Year to Date

Reflecting on their brand's strength in the rental market the top four rental models year to date are the Toyota Corolla (1877 units), the Toyota RAV4 (555 units), the Toyota Yaris (494 units) and the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (383 units).