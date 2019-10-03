International Development News
Maruti Nexa outlets cross one million sales milestone

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 03-10-2019 14:59 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it has achieved a sales milestone of over 10 lakh units from its Nexa premium retail network. The company had launched the Nexa network in 2015 and currently sells models like Ciaz, S-Cross and Baleno from the retail channel.

At present, there are over 350 Nexa outlets covering more than 200 cities across the country. "This is a testament of our commitment towards providing the newest technologies to our customers," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
