International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat after sharp slide

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 03-10-2019 19:31 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat after sharp slide

Image Credit: pixbay.com

U.S. stocks were little changed at open on Thursday after losing 3% in the past two sessions following data that pointed to the risk of a slide into recession, with investor attention on services data due later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.60 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 26,039.02.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.23 points, or 0.08%, at 2,885.38. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.77 points, or 0.02%, to 7,787.02 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : US bell
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019