Citroen offers leasing options to entire product line-up

The PSA group, which owns Citroen brand, on Thursday launched an initiative offering full leasing services for its customers in the country. The product, 'Citroen Lease' was unveiled in association with automotive leasing and fleet management company, ALD Automotive.

Under the initiative, Citroen Lease solutions would provide new-age mobility for individuals, small and medium size business, corporate and public sector. Before the end of 2020, the launch of Citroen flagship C5 Aircross SUV, will start its long journey in India and the new strategic partnership in the leasing area will support Citroen's ambition to become a preferred mobility provider in the country, a company statement said here.

Top officials of Citroen India and ALD Automotive exchanged the documents as part of the launch. ".. we are committed to provide the best-in-class car ownership experience to our customers. Leasing is one of the favourite ways to have a car across the world and in India, it is slated to grow at a rapid speed," Citroen India, senior vice-president, sales and marketing, Roland Bouchara said.

"Citroen Lease will be available across the entire product line-up at a monthly lease rental. We are confident that our customers will benefit from this collaboration", he said. On the tie-up with Citroen, ALD Automotive India Chief Executive Officer, Suvajit Karmakar said, "we are proud and excited to partner with Citroen outside Europe, where we work very closely together to offer innovative and customised leasing solutions to our customers".

"The benefits of leasing to the customers include no upfront cost, no financial risk, efficient tax management, easy upgrade and hassle-free maintenance and insurance", he said. With a strong product pipeline for India, Citroen Lease would be an attractive option for potential customers and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with Citroen, he said.

In 2018, Citroen India had sold 1.05 million vehicles in over 90 countries. ALD Automotive India has over 6,500 employees worldwide andmanages 1.70 million vehicles as of June 2019, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)