SSAB appoints Subodh Shinde as new country manager for India

Swedish steel firm SSAB (Swedish Steel) on Wednesday said it has appointed Subodh Shinde as new country manager for India. Shinde, who replaces Sharad Rastogi, will lead the company's special steels sales business including the flagship brands of 'Hardox' wear plate and 'Strenx' performance steel in India, the company said in a statement.

SSAB has been present in India since a decade and has presence in Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai. ********************** Contractpodai raises $55 million *Contractpodai, an artificial intelligence startup promoted by Indian entrepreneurs headquartered in the UK, on Thursday announced a fund raise of USD 55 million which will be used to develop a research centre in the financial capital.

The seven year old company is engaged in contract lifecycle management software, an official statement said. ****************** Capgemini in India appoints Pallavi Tyagi as chief of HR *French tech major Capgemini, which employs over 1 lakh people in India, on Thursday appointed Pallavi Tyagi as its local chief of human resources.

She joins the company from DuPont and replaces Anil Jalali who has now become group human resources transformation advisor, according to an official statement. ********************* PVR ties up with immersive motion entertainment player D-box *Multiplex chain PVR has tied up with immersive motion entertainment player D-box to introduce India's first motion seat technology in a movie hall.

The seats have been introduced at its facility in suburban Versova, an official statement said..

