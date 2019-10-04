TMP Worldwide Grows its Global Footprint with the Acquisition of Maximum; A Netherlands-Based Recruitment Marketing Tech Firm

TMP Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, is enhancing its technology and product marketing capabilities with the acquisition of Maximum, a recruitment marketing tech company that is based in the Netherlands. Known for its intelligent talent acquisition platform which delivers fully branded and uniquely designed experiences geared to candidates, Maximum's software suite greatly complements TMP's TalentBrew career site and recruitment marketing platform. With the focus on helping companies build and retain the right talent, Maximum is positioned to continue its leadership in the market.

"With the addition of Maximum, and the recent acquisition of Perengo to deliver additional programmatic expertise to our clients, we are demonstrating our strategic commitment to devoting resources to the European market," said Michelle Abbey, President and CEO of TMP Worldwide. "We are adding experienced marketing and ad tech teams in service of a client base that is increasingly international. Our goal is to provide our clients with both the most powerful technology and the most comprehensive service in the industry. It's another example of the way we are transforming our company."

"We are delighted that our teams will be collaborating to build on the skill sets of our respective organizations," said Maximum's Managing Director, Mark van Buuren. "This leverages our capabilities and broadens our footprint in a way that ultimately benefits our current and future clients."

The company will continue to operate as Maximum, but will be recognized as a TMP Worldwide company, and led by its current Managing Director, Mark van Buuren.

TMP Worldwide is a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm.

