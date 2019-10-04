Kerala Startup Mission Signs MOU With OVHcloud to Provide Infrastructure Support for Startups in Kerala

OVHcloud, a global hyper-scale cloud provider and Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU)to provide support and mentoring for startups in Kerala. OVH will work closely with startups to understand their pain points when entering into a market with very minimal resources. The MOU was exchanged between Sudheesh Sudhakaran, R&D & Managing Director, OVHcloud India and Dr. Saji Gopinath, Chief Executive Officer, Kerala Startup Mission.

Under the MOU, OVHcloud will provide OVHcloud services as per OVHcloud startup accelerator program guidelines to KSUM based start-ups. Start-ups will also be benefited with an infrastructure budget of up to $100,000 to deploy a solution built on the OVHcloud infrastructure. The OVHcloud startup accelerator program, earlier known as Digital Launch Pad program aims at encouraging aspiring entrepreneur professionals to take up their entrepreneurial campaign and develop right from the innovation stage. OVHcloud has supported 1,500 start-ups across 120 countries.

"We are happy to partner with OVHcloud for their services and believe that OVHcloud services will be able to spark innovation in Kerala's startup community," said Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudheesh Sudhakaran, R&D & Managing Director OVHcloud INDIA "It's very encouraging to see Kerala building a strong ecosystem for startups and we are delighted to partner with Kerala Start-up Mission as their vision matches our motto "Innovation for Freedom." Our mission is to strengthen the entrepreneurship community in Kerala by support them through product development and faster go-to-market capabilities.

