Benelli launches Leoncino 250 in India Hyderabad, Oct 4 (PTI): Motorcycle makers Benelli on Friday announced the launch of its popular global brand Leoncino 250 in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Leoncino 250 is a compact, authentic motorcycle that comes in contemporary style with the edgy character and innovative lines typical of the Leoncino range, Benelli India managing director Vikas Jhabakh said at a press conference.

"With the launch of the Leoncino 250, we are entering into an affordable superbike segment and are hoping to gain considerable market share in India. Currently, we are witnessing good momentum in terms of overall sales, thanks to our efficient customer service that is helping," he said. Combining tradition and innovation, the Leoncino 250 is a classic motorcycle redesigned with modern elements and will prove to be a perfect companion for city and long hauls alike, he added.

Benelli sold over 1000 units in India since its launch in January 2019, he said..

