Half of Dutch cheese exports to be hit by US trade tariffs - government

Reuters Dutch
Updated: 04-10-2019 16:48 IST
Roughly half of Dutch cheese exports will be hit by tariffs Washington has threatened to slap on European food products, the Dutch Trade Ministry said on Friday, according to domestic news agency ANP.

The Netherlands, the world's second-largest agricultural exporter after the United States, exports 78 million euros (67.50 million pounds) of cheese products to the U.S. every year.

COUNTRY : Netherlands
