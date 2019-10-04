Mumbai, Oct 04 (PTI) Metals :- (in Rs per kg) (Inclusive of +GST)Copper cable scrap 392 Gun Metal Scrap 345Copper scrap heavy 386 Brass honey 298Copper armature 377(RPT) Copper Billets 420Copper sheet cuttings 378 Aluminium Ingots 141Copper utensils scrap 368 Zinc 184Brass sheet cuttings 309 Lead 149Brass utensils scrap 290 Tin 1245Aluminium utensils scrap 96 Nickel 1300 CC ROD 433----------Sugar :- Sugar quality S-30 (PER QUINTAL): 3272/3412 Sugar quality M-30 (PER QUINTAL): 3402/3582-------- MUMBAI:-BLACK PEPPER RD 325/390GINGER BLEACHED ----GINGER UNBLEACHED 285COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 10600COPPRA OFFICE KOZHIKODE 10400COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 15000COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 12500COCHIN COCONUT OIL N/TCOCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1600 T.P----------PTI MUMJMFJMF JMF

