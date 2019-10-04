Tata Motors bags order for 300 e-buses from Ahmedabad Janmarg

In the largest-ever contract for supply of electric buses in the country, Tata Motors said on Friday it has bagged orders for 300 e-buses from the Ahmedabad Janmarg Ltd (AJL). The domestic auto major will supply 'Urban 9/9 electric model' of buses which will run in Ahmedabads Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor, the company said in a release.

The indigenously developed buses will be deployed under the OPEX model and Tata Motors will be setting up the required infrastructure including fast charging and support system as well, it added. "We are delighted to have won the largest tender of e- buses in the country. Tata Motors has been playing a proactive role in the electrification drive, with the development of electric traction system for hybrid as well as pure electric vehicles," said Girish Wagh, head of Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business.

Earlier also, Tata Motors has delivered over 200 electric buses under the first phase of FAME--Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid)-- scheme of the Central government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)