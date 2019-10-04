International Development News
Everstone Capital appoints Vibhor Kumar Talreja as MD

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 04-10-2019 18:49 IST
Private equity firm Everstone Capital on Friday said it has appointed Vibhor Kumar Talreja as managing director of the company. Talreja will lead the financial services sector amongst other responsibilities, the company said in a release.

He is an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur and IIM-Bangalore and will be based in Mumbai. Prior to joining Everstone, he was a director at Temasek India and has worked with JM Morgan Stanley and Tata Administrative Services, the release added.

COUNTRY : India
