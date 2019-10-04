Everstone Capital appoints Vibhor Kumar Talreja as MD

Private equity firm Everstone Capital on Friday said it has appointed Vibhor Kumar Talreja as managing director of the company. Talreja will lead the financial services sector amongst other responsibilities, the company said in a release.

He is an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur and IIM-Bangalore and will be based in Mumbai. Prior to joining Everstone, he was a director at Temasek India and has worked with JM Morgan Stanley and Tata Administrative Services, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)