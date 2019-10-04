Assam MP expresses concern over NEEPCO merger, claims people

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi, on Friday, expressed concern over reports regarding the alleged merger of NEEPCO with other public sector undertakings (PSUs) and said it will affect the people of the Northeast. He wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Power and Coal (Incharge), Raj Kumar Singh, in this regard.

The merger will affect the people of the Northeast significantly and also the overall socio-economic development of the region, the Kaliabor MP wrote in the letter, copies of which was distributed in the media later. "Since 95 per cent of the employees under NEEPCO are from the North Eastern region, a merger will strip away the employment and other benefits that are offered to the people within the region," the MP wrote.

State-owned company NEEPCO, was established in 1976 under the North Eastern Council (NEC), not only to tap into the hydro power potential of the region but also for overall socio-economic development of the region, he pointed out in the letter. He appealed to the Ministry of Power to revisit this decision by involving the stakeholders in the decision making and remedial measures must be announced pronounced if such a measure is to be taken.

Gogoi hoped that the Centre will cooperate. The finance ministry is planning to divest up to 25 per cent stake in power producer NEEPCO through an initial public offering in January-March quarter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)