Odisha: Go-Swift portal gets 1,000 proposals within 22 months of rollout

The state government's single-window for investor facilitation and tracking portal -- Go-Swift -- has got more than 1,000 investment proposals in less than two years of its rollout. The portal tracks the complete lifecycle of an investment plan. It received its 1,000th proposal from a Mumbai-based chemical manufacturer which has proposed to set up a Rs 162 crore plant to produce chemicals for use in water treatment.

"This is a testament to the portal's tremendous success for facilitating industrial projects in Odisha," said Capt Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of State for Energy, Home, Industries and MSMEs. "We will continue to raise the bar for ease of doing business and are focused on speedy implementation of projects on the ground," he said in a statement.

Some of the leading companies whose proposals were received and approved include Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Haldia Petrochemicals, Aditya Birla Fashion, Manpasand Beverages, ITC Foods, Apar Industries Ltd, Vedanta, JSW Cement, Gokul Agro, and Jindal Aluminum. The proposal of IOCL to set up one of the largest petrochemical complexes at its existing base at Paradip with an investment of Rs one lakh crore was approved in recent high-level clearance authority meeting on August 19.

The proposal of Haldia Petrochemical to set up another petrochemical complex in Balasore district costing more than Rs 78,000 crore was also approved in the same meeting. 'Go-Swift' provides all information which investors require in a time-bound, hassle-free, paperless and transparent manner. Its launch has improved efficiency levels across 32 services in 15 state departments.

The timelines mandated by the Odisha Right to Public Services Act (ORTPSA 2012) have been mapped for each service to ensure that all approvals are delivered in a time-bound manner to the investors. The proposal of Tata Steel Processing and Distribution Ltd to set up a unit at an investment of Rs 92 crore was approved within four days of submitting the application in the Go-Swift portal. (ANI)

