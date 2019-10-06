Sitharaman to inaugurate national tax e-assessment centre on Monday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Monday inaugurate the income tax department's national e-assessment centre (NeAC), which will avoid face-to-face interaction between taxpayers and tax officials. The setting up of NeAC is a step for better taxpayer service, reduction of taxpayer grievances in line with the prime minister's vision of 'Digital India' and promotion of ease of doing business, the finance ministry said in a statement.

"The new initiative shall impart greater efficiency, transparency and accountability in the assessment process. There would be no physical interface between the tax payers and the tax officers," it said. It added that under the new system, taxpayers will receive notices on their registered e-mails as well as on registered accounts on the web portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in with real-time alert by way of SMS on their registered mobile number, specifying the issues for which their cases have been selected for scrutiny. "The replies to the notices can be prepared at ease by the tax payers at their own residence or office and be sent by email to the National e-Assessment Centre by uploading the same on the designated web portal." PTI ABI HRS

