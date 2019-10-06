Cultural plurality & high-level discourse on Day 1 of 26th World Road Congress

As per the theme – Connecting Cultures, Enabling Economies – the 26th World Road Congress witnessed cultural plurality in the opening session followed by high-level ministerial discussions on Sunday in which transport ministers of about 50 countries participated.

The five days 26th World Road Congress was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and a member of the Executive Council in presence of transport ministers of 50 countries and over 3,000 delegates from 140 countries in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi. This is the first-ever World Road Congress in a Middle East country in the 110 years' history of the PIARC – World Road Association established in 1909.

During the opening ceremony at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Federal Transport Authority – Land and Maritime and Claude Van Rooten, President of World Road Association (PIARC) welcomed the audience for the latest premier flagship event and outlined the importance of the World Road Congress.

Addressing the decision-makers, thought-leaders and government ministers from over 150 nations in his welcome speech, Dr Abdullah said "Under the theme of 'Connecting Cultures, Enabling Economies', the World Road Congress will help us share ideas and best practices and together we can take the necessary action to promote the sustainable growth of road networks, transport and infrastructure around the world, which will benefit the present and future generations,".

Claude Van Rooten, President of PIARC also took to the stage and outlined the importance of the World Road Congress in Abu Dhabi. He said: "The worldwide community have gathered here in Abu Dhabi and we are all honoured to be in this part of the world for the very first time in the Congress' history. He further added, "Being here will help us admire a new country and the achievement of how they maintain and operate its state-of-the-art road network. Throughout the week, we will be able to benefit a lot during the discussions. For delegates, this will be a new Congress where will be able to gain new insight and knowledge on many various topics and themes around roads and transport."

(With inputs from the 26th World Road Congress)