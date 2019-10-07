Aluminium futures strengthen on global cues

Aluminium prices edged up by 25 paise to Rs 134.55 per kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators created fresh positions tracking positive cues from overseas markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for October delivery traded up by 25 paise, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 134.55 per kg in a business turnover of 1,072 lots.

The metal for November delivery gained 30 paise, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 136.80 per kg in 15 lots. On the London Metal Exchange, the metal was trading up 0.06 per cent at USD 1,719 per tonne.

