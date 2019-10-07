Mustard seed futures rise on spot demand

Mustard seed prices rose by Rs 32 to Rs 4,030 per quintal in futures trade on Monday as traders raised their holdings amid rise in demand at the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for October delivery rose by Rs 32, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 4,030 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 17,340 lots.

Similarly, mustard seed for November delivery rose by Rs 24, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 4,011 per quintal with an open interest of 36,900 lots. Marketmen said building up of fresh positions by participants due to limited supply mainly led to rise in mustard seed prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)