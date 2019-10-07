Migsun Kaushalam to conduct placement drive in Dubai

Migsun Kaushalam, the skill development arm of realty firm Migsun Group, has said it will organise a placement drive in Dubai next month, to facilitate placement of 1,000 candidates it trained in India. Migsun Kaushalam runs 10 skill development centres in 7 states and provides skill development training in areas of tourism & hospitality, retail, apparel, construction, plumbing, information technology (IT) & IT-enabled services, and telecom.

"Typically, for a similar kind of job, salaries in countries such as the UAE are much higher as compared to India. Thus, such planned placement programme is our endeavour to provide them a platform, which can help enhance their earnings and can have better livelihood," said Saumitra Joshi, vice-president (skill development), Migsun Kaushalam. The company has partnered with several state governments, including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

