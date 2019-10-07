Aurobindo Pharma gets 7 observations from USFDA for its unit in Telangana

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said it has received seven observations from the US health regulator for its unit-7 in Telangana. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) inspection at the company's unit-7 manufacturing facility from September 19 to 27, Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

The inspection ended with seven observations, it added. "We believe none of the observations are related to data integrity. The company is confident of addressing these issues within the stipulated timeline," Aurobindo Pharma said.

The company, however, did not provide any details about the observations made by the US regulator. Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed at Rs 458.50 per scrip on the BSE, down 19.16 per cent from its previous close.

